IOWA FALLS
Linda Bandow, 71, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family, in lieu of flowers. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family.
Linda Joyce (Salmen) Bandow was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Clarence “Marvin” and Ann (Jones) Salmen. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School, class of 1968. On July 7, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to her great love and high school sweetheart, Ronald Albert Bandow. Ron and Linda were married for 32 years, until Ron’s death in 2000. Their union was blessed with three children, daughter Michelle and sons Brett and Shawn. Linda was a member of Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden, Iowa.
Linda was a waitress at the Princess Café for 22 years. Her customers brought her great joy. She was blessed to be treated not as just an employee but as an extended part of the Zaimes family. Linda’s biggest joy in life was her six grandchildren. They all knew that no matter their passion, Grandma would be their biggest cheerleader. She found so much happiness in watching her grandchildren grow up and our biggest regret is that she will miss out on the bigger events to come. Linda also enjoyed baking for family and friends, going on adventures, spending time with her grand-pups and her Sunday dates with her sister, Judy.
Linda Joyce Bandow is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Bart) Gorder of Indianola and their children, Ganon and (pup Gunner) and Ryley (Korbin); Brett (Erin) Bandow and their daughters, Lilly, Addyson and Kerrigan of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Shawn Bandow and his son Sylar of Iowa Falls, Iowa; sister, Judy Fults of Iowa Falls, Iowa; and brother-in law, Randy (Diane) Bandow of Georgia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; in-laws, Alvin and Sylvia Bandow; her brother, David Salmen; and brothers-in law, Russel Bandow and Bob Fults.
Linda Bandow, 71, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, surrounded by her family following a brief illness. A memorial visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family, in lieu of flowers. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family.
Linda Joyce (Salmen) Bandow was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Clarence “Marvin” and Ann (Jones) Salmen. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School, class of 1968. On July 7, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to her great love and high school sweetheart, Ronald Albert Bandow. Ron and Linda were married for 32 years, until Ron’s death in 2000. Their union was blessed with three children, daughter Michelle and sons Brett and Shawn. Linda was a member of Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden, Iowa.
Linda was a waitress at the Princess Café for 22 years. Her customers brought her great joy. She was blessed to be treated not as just an employee but as an extended part of the Zaimes family. Linda’s biggest joy in life was her six grandchildren. They all knew that no matter their passion, Grandma would be their biggest cheerleader. She found so much happiness in watching her grandchildren grow up and our biggest regret is that she will miss out on the bigger events to come. Linda also enjoyed baking for family and friends, going on adventures, spending time with her grand-pups and her Sunday dates with her sister, Judy.
Linda Joyce Bandow is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Bart) Gorder of Indianola and their children, Ganon and (pup Gunner) and Ryley (Korbin); Brett (Erin) Bandow and their daughters, Lilly, Addyson and Kerrigan of Iowa Falls, Iowa; Shawn Bandow and his son Sylar of Iowa Falls, Iowa; sister, Judy Fults of Iowa Falls, Iowa; and brother-in law, Randy (Diane) Bandow of Georgia, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; in-laws, Alvin and Sylvia Bandow; her brother, David Salmen; and brothers-in law, Russel Bandow and Bob Fults.