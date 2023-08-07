DOWS - Brian L. Bangs, 68, of Dows, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at his home after a courageous two year battle with cancer.
Memorial visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 114 East Ellsworth in Dows.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cancer Research Institute and St. Croix Hospice.
Brian Lee Bangs, was born on May 9, 1955 in Clarion, Iowa. Brian grew up and attended school in Alden, graduating in 1973.
After high school, Brian owned “Brian’s Drive In” in Alden, where he met Jane Stewart. Brian and Jane were married in 1981. They made their home near Dows and raised their three children.
Brian farmed in Dows for many years. He coached his daughters and many others in softball at Dows-CAL. During this time, he also drove the bus and worked in Clarion's special needs classroom. Brian then attended NIACC and graduated in 2002 with an A.S. in business.
He worked at TeamQuest in Clear Lake and for the Clarion Post Office as a part-time rural carrier until he retired. He was an active member of Wright County Gun Club.
After retirement, his favorite job was babysitting his grandchildren. He also loved caring for and collecting Bonsai trees and gardening.
Brian is survived by his wife Jane Bangs; daughter Kate Bangs (Scott Nelson) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and their daughter Natalie; daughter Dana Bangs of Washington, Iowa and her daughters Vivian and Eloise; and son Nick (Shana) Bangs of Washington, Iowa.