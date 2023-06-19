IOWA FALLS - Carol Banner, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Independence Village in Waukee. Funeral services took place 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. She was laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Carol and her family.
Carol Jean Ulrich was born on Dec. 24, 1943, to Emil and Dorothy (Whipple) Ulrich. On June 6, 1965, she was united in marriage to Robert Banner at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden, Iowa. Carol and Bob loved to travel and explore new places. Carol worked many years for ME Fort & Co. and the Hardin County Township. In retirement, she worked for Osweiler’s Women’s Fashions in Webster City as a bookkeeper and worked on the floor helping women choose clothing and even modeled items for the store. She spent time serving in her church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, in several capacities. Among other things, Carol was well known for her bread, pies and potato salad. She lovingly shared those treats with many people in her family and community. She was an avid houseplant keeper with her sunroom affectionately being called the “jungle room” by family. Above all, she was of strong faith and loved her family and friends dearly.
Carol Banner is survived by her children: Robert Banner Jr. of Des Moines, Debra Evanson of Iowa Falls, Scott Banner of Des Moines, and Tiffany Ensley of Clive; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; one sister; two brothers and a grandson.