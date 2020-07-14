IOWA FALLS
Daniel Joe Banner, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The family will be hosting an informal get-together at the 503 in Iowa Falls Saturday, July 18, at 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to join them. The Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is helping the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to: Daniel Banner Memorial Fund, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Daniel Joe Banner was born March 8, 1951, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to James and Neva (Allen) Banner. He attended and graduated the Iowa Falls High School with the Class of 1971. He served in United States Air Force from May 28, 1971, until May 27, 1975. He was united in marriage to Kae Lynn (Armstrong) Bowen on June 22, 1982. To this union one child was born: Samantha. He was a self-employed roofing contractor, owning Banner Roofing in Iowa Falls.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Samantha Mensinger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa: two sisters, Cindy Rumley of Ottumwa, Iowa, Carolyn Whipple of Ackley, Iowa; and two brothers, Dean Banner of Alden, Iowa, and Rick Banner of Milner, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Buck” and Neva Banner; his wife, Kae Lynn; three brothers, Bob Banner, James Banner and Dale Banner; and three sisters, Shirley Anderson, Donna Barker and Barbara Borshel.
