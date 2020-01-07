ACKLEY - Barbara Roberts, 78, of Ackley, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Scenic Manor. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Barb and her family.
Barbara Jean Roberts was born Feb. 12, 1941, to Theodore and Meryl (Imsland) Balvanz in Eldora, Iowa. Barbara attended La James College in Mason City after high school to become a cosmetologist. She later earned a degree in medical coding at Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls. In May 1960 Barbara was united in marriage to Marvin Larsen at Grant Center Lutheran Church. They later divorced. On July 1, 1983, she married Donald Roberts at the Franklin County Courthouse in Hampton.