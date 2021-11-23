Barhite, Kenneth Marion

IOWA FALLS - Kenneth Marion Barhite, 100, formerly of the Iowa Falls/Alden area, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Longmont, Color. Arrangements are being made by Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St., Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Disabled Veterans of America, or Our Center Meals on Wheels. Cards may be sent to Mark and Lydia Tafoya, 11297 Crane Hollow Rd., Longmont, CO 80503.
Kenneth was the middle of five children born to Floyd and Martha (Neuenfeldt) Barhite at their farm south of Alden on Jan. 9, 1921. Kenneth attended country school and graduated from the Alden High School in 1938. He received an associate degree in 1940 from Ellsworth Junior College. On Dec. 31, 1941, he married his high school sweetheart, Lovella Jones. They were blessed with a son, two daughters, and 60 years of marriage.