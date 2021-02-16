IOWA FALLS
Nancy Barnhart, 77, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Hansen Family Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Nancy and her family.
Nancy was born to the late James Ross and Reletta (Wheeler) Boor. She was the youngest of 10 siblings. She lived in several places throughout her life in Iowa. Nancy’s school days were spent at country schools. She attended junior high in Popejoy, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1962. Nancy was united in marriage to Wesley Barnhart. To this union three sons were born.
Nancy worked in retail and bookkeeping for most of her working years. She was employed at Boyt, until the store’s closing. Before retiring in 2017, she worked for Dr. Krukow, where she did what she enjoyed most, helping others feel better. During that time, she made many friends. If you were ever in need of prayers or hugs, she was ready and willing to give them.
Nancy had a passion and love for sending cards and notes of encouragement. She found friends and prayer with her church women's group. She loved her Sundays at the First Christian Church, where she could sing and pray, which was another one of her true joys. Nancy also had a love for horses and her beloved lilac bushes. She was one you could take a walk with and she would always stop to take a moment to listen to the leaves on the trees sing. In the winter she would show you how to make tractor prints in the snow. She was always outside enjoying some kind of activity. Nancy loved singing karaoke, and when you didn't find her singing karaoke, she loved to sit in the rocking chair and sing her grandbabies to sleep. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Nancy had a fierce love for the Lord. Philippians 4:13, among many more, was one of the verses she strove to live by, especially during the last four years.
Nancy Irene Barnhart is survived by her sons, Matthew (Mary) Barnhart of Williams, Iowa, Dan (Tracy) Barnhart of Alden, Iowa, and Jason (Holly) Barnhart of Iowa Falls, Iowa; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Meyer, Aletha Anderson and Norma (Mike) Alderdyce; twin sisters, Marilyn Venner and Carolyn Hoversten. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Maurice “Morey” Boor, Gerald Boor, Bernard “Jack” Boor and Richard Boor.
Nancy your smile may be gone, and your hands no longer there to wrap us in a hug, but we will never forget the memories we have. God is holding you in His keeping, and we will always have you in our hearts, dear sister, mother, grandmother and friend.
The family would like to give a huge thank you to the staff at the Hansen Family Hospital and the staff of Hospice for your personal care and support during Nancy's last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to The Lighthouse Center of Hope, 409 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
