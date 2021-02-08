ALDEN - Amber Barrick, 30, of Alden, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, and will be restricted to family only at the Iowa Falls Evangelical Free Church. The service will be livestreamed for friends at the following link on the church's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seIGzWrk28s. She will be laid to rest with a family inurnment at a later date. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at the Evangelical Free Church. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family, in lieu of flowers. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Amber and her family.
Amber Marie Barrick was born on April 12, 1990, to Julie Kay Rogness and Randall “Randy” Dean Golay II. Amber attended Iowa Christian Academy from 1999-2017; Norwalk Senior High in 2017-2018 earning her diploma. She went to Des Moines Area Community College to earn an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts and a Paralegal Certificate. On Sept. 23, 2017, Amber was united in marriage to Ryan Matthew Barrick at the Evangelical Free Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She worked for Wells Fargo Home Lending for five years and then for Members 1st Community Credit Union in Iowa Falls, Iowa.