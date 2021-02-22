IOWA FALLS - Lisa Bartlett, 40, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams. She will be laid to rest at the Vernon Township Lutheran Cemetery, rural Dows. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams, and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Lisa and her family.
Lisa Annette (Heiden) Bartlett was born Sept. 8, 1980, to Jim and Jan (Lauterbach) Heiden. Lisa graduated from Northeast Hamilton Community School. She then attended Ellsworth Community College and the University of Northern Iowa. She graduated with an Elementary Education Degree and then received her masters degree in Library Science. Lisa taught at Northeast Hamilton Community School before joining Iowa Falls Elementary as the Library Media Specialist. On July 25, 2015, Lisa was united in marriage to James Chase Bartlett at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Williams, Iowa.