IOWA FALLS—Dorothy Bates, 86, of Iowa Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A private family service will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Dorothy and her family.
Dorothy Mae Bates was born on March 12, 1934, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Albert Lee and Dora Sara (Tjarks) Silvest. On Feb. 7, 1954, she was united in marriage to Darrel Arlie Bates at the First Christian Church in Iowa Falls.
Throughout her entire life, Dorothy was a very simple lady who loved her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and canning. Dorothy was a caring and giving person. Dorothy and her husband, Darrel, spent many hours in their garden and gave away buckets full of tomatoes and peppers. She loved having time with her great-grandchildren. Her quiet but kind, loving personality will be missed by many.
Dorothy Bates is survived by her children, Darwin (Cheryl) Bates of Iowa Falls, Iowa; daughter, Angela (Doug) Nauman of Altoona, Iowa; grandchildren: Daryn (Elisha) Bates, Stephanie (Bob) Braun and Kassi (Tyler) Nauman; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Chase, Ryan, Tyler and Gwen. She was preceded in death by her parents.
