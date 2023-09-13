Beadle, Dennis Oct. 30, 1946-Sept. 11, 2023

ALDEN - Dennis Beadle, 76, of Alden, passed away on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at his home in Alden. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at the Central Church in Oskaloosa with burial in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5-7 p.m. at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Visitation will continue on Friday at 12 p.m. at the church until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Care Initiatives Hospice in Waterloo. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Dennis James Beadle was born on Oct. 30, 1946, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to James and Frances (Brom) Beadle. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1964. At the age of 16, Dennis began his career at Fareway Stores in Oskaloosa, Iowa. In 1984 after multiple moves Dennis became store manager at the Iowa Falls Fareway. In 2012, after 49 years of service at Fareway, Dennis retired.
Dennis enjoyed spending time with his wife, Julie, of 57 years, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and time on the farm.
Dennis is survived by his wife Julie, of Alden; children: Julie (Scott) Dougan, of Newton; James (Heather) Beadle, of Algona; Annette Freebury (Don Kelley), of Magnolia, Texas; Denise (Dillon) Hutzel, of Alden; and Dennis (Allison) Beadle, of Alden; sister Karen Linville, of Oskaloosa; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry Beadle, sister Barbara Ide, son-in-law Keith Freebury, four brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.