IOWA FALLS
Robert P. Beard, 90, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, formally of Massillon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Hubbard Care Center. Private family services for Robert P. Beard will be held at the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery, Akron, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Robert Porter Beard was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Akron, Ohio, the son of William Robert and Myrtle Pansy (Johnson) Beard. He graduated from the Akron area High School. On July 18, 1948, he was united in marriage to Gladys I. Hartong. To this union two children were born: Linda and Kathy. On Dec. 11, 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving until Dec. 10, 1959. He was employed by The Hoover Company, Glenwillow, Ohio. He was a member of Church of God.
Robert is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Steven Wasnak, and Kathy and Stephen Acheson; six grandchildren: Jason Sypolt, Nathan Sypolt, Jon Sypolt, Andrew Acheson, Rachael Acheson, and Stephanie Acheson; and two brothers: Jim Beard and Norm Beard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Beard.
