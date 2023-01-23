SUNBURY, Ohio - Marcus Taylor Beer, 38, of Sunbury, Ohio passed away on Jan. 19, 2023. After a decade of struggling with anxiety and depression, Marcus lost his battle and tragically took his own life.
As we grieve this unspeakable loss, we find solace in the fact that Marcus was a believer. He strongly believed God’s Word is the ultimate authority. Scripture teaches us all who place their hope and faith in the person and work of Jesus Christ is eternally secure. The only sin that condemns a person to eternal suffering in hell is rejection of Christ. We take great comfort in knowing that Marcus is with the Lord. Marcus was a child of God, loving husband and father, wonderful son, loyal brother, fantastic uncle, dedicated leader in business and an amazing friend.
On July 14, 1984 Marcus was born in Iowa Falls; the son of Diane Howard Gulick and Greg Beer. Growing up he loved living in a small-town community with his large family. He enjoyed fishing with his Grandpa Beer and helping Grandma Howard around the house. He was an avid reader and was very active in youth sports.
Marcus met his best friend Paul Van Gorp in middle school. The VanGorp Family was instrumental in Marcus’ spiritual journey, sharing the gospel and bringing him to church, youth group and family camp. Marcus professed his faith and became a follower of Jesus Christ in middle school. He was baptized in the Iowa River later in life when he was a member of River’s Edge Church.
Marcus and Jenna grew up a few blocks apart but didn’t meet until middle school when they both acted in the children’s theater group, River City Kids. Marcus and Jenna became best friends in high school and spent their weekends hanging out with their friends, scooping the loop around town. After years of friendship and attending church youth group together, they became high school sweethearts. He was a four-sport athlete and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 2003.
Marcus received two bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Iowa. He was a loyal Iowa Fan and would never, ever betray his beloved Hawkeyes - even when moving to Ohio, he stood firm that he would only cheer for Buckeye Lacrosse (because “we don’t have Lacrosse in Iowa”).
On Sept. 20, 2008 Marcus and Jenna were united in marriage in Iowa Falls. Together they shared 14 years of marriage. They built a beautiful life together with their children: Kenley, Cohen, and Ivy. He adored his wife and children. He lit up every time his wife sang in church and his love for her over the years was beautifully evident in countless ways. He beamed with pride as he watched his son play lacrosse and golf, and his daughters dance and cheer. He also loved to include them in his favorite pastime: golf. He gave the best bear hugs and was so gently affectionate with them all. Marcus truly loved his wife and children beyond what words can convey. He was, without a doubt, the absolute best father and husband.
Marcus was a dedicated leader in the Egg Industry, as the general manager at Trillium Farms in Croton, Ohio. He took pride in his work and loved his employees. All who had the privilege of knowing Marcus remember him fondly. He had a knack for always making others laugh and telling the best dad jokes.
He was admired and respected by his co-workers and friends who found him to be funny, endearing, trustworthy, and whose smile could light up any room.
Marcus was a member at NorthStar Golf Club and loved taking his friends out on the course. He cheered for the Chicago Cubs and even named Ivy Addison after the Wrigley Field. You could always find him after work watching every European soccer game. He was a faithful member of CrossPointe Church in Westerville where he joyfully worshiped and served on the Finance Team and Camera Team. He joined the greeter team so that he could be the first welcoming smile churchgoers would meet.
We suffer grievously because Marcus is gone, but we rest in the knowledge that God can grant sustaining grace, abundant comfort, and an abiding peace that surpasses all human understanding. We hold on to the hope that God has given in the gospel and look together toward our Father who cares about His children and can be trusted with our sorrow and grief. All who share Marcus’ faith can look forward to being reunited with him in heaven.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Jenna Beer and their three children: daughter Kenley, son Cohen and daughter Ivy. Marcus is also survived by his mother Diane Howard (Richard) Gulick; father Greg (Tomi) Beer; brother Eric (Carissa) Beer and their children: Brecken, Kemper, Benson and Zander; grandmother Marilyn Howard; father-in-law Steve (Jenny) Boomsma; brothers and sisters through Jenna: Braden Boomsma and his son Brock, Landon Boomsma, Alyssa Boomsma and Kayla (Jason) Pitt and their sons Lincoln and Truman; stepbrother Tate Muilenburg; stepsister Tia Muilenburg and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Marcus joins in rest his beloved grandfather Dale Howard and grandparents Elmer and Gloria Beer.
Friends and family may call Monday, Jan. 23, at CrossPointe Church 119 N Cleveland Ave. Westerville, OH 43081 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Crosspointe Church Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. with an hour visitation beforehand. Pastor Matt Keller is officiating. The family will resume visitation Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center Polk St. Iowa Falls, IA 50126 from 2-5 p.m. with a remembrance celebration and meal to follow at the Highland Golf Club 226 Country Club Rd. Iowa Falls, IA 50126 from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The family will hold a private burial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Marcus Beer Memorial Fund held with Green Belt Bank & Trust. Local arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.