Belken, Linda Ilene

ALDEN - Linda Belken, 80, of Alden, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Heritage Care Center. A graveside service and inurnment will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family.
Linda Ilene (Albert) Belken was born on June 23, 1941, to Lorraine and Tressa (Tibbals) Albert. Growing up in Lime Springs, Linda helped her dad on the farm cultivating corn. She excelled in girls’ basketball, music and class plays. Linda was the Chester High School valedictorian class of 1959. After graduation she attended DMACC . Linda married Jerry Stevenson, to this union two children were born: Mark and Laurie. They later divorced. Most of her career, Linda worked as the Food Service Director at the Charles City and Ankeny school districts. On Oct. 6, 2006, Linda was united in marriage to Jim Belken at the St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Iowa Falls.