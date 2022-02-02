Laura Ann McClain Kennedy Bell passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Mary Greely Medical Center in Ames. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial may be directed to the family: Laura Bell memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Memorials will be made to the Robert W. Barlow Memorial Library of Iowa Falls.
Laura Ann McClain was born to Meredith Ramsdal and Marguerite Beatrice (Hansen) McClain in Minneapolis, Minn. Laura graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, Minn. She graduated from University of South Florida with a bachelor’s degree. On June 17, 1997, Laura was united in marriage to Robert Wayne Bell. Laura worked at the St. Petersburg Times and later worked in sales for WTTA television station in Florida. She was a member of the Eckankar Church. Laura spent all of her spare time writing and had six books published.