Bennett, Daniel

IOWA FALLS - Daniel Bennett, 50, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in Cedar Falls, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C. in Alden with burial to follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Daniel Duane Bennett was born on Dec. 3, 1970, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, to Dennis and Cathryn Ida (Nicholson) Bennett. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School and Ellsworth Community College and was currently a student at UNI. After high school, Daniel enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard and then eventually the United States Army and the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Immanuel Memorial U.C.C.