Benson, Frank

ACKLEY- Frank Oran Benson, 86, of Ackley, formerly of Dumont, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in the care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with visitation starting at 2 p.m.
Frank Benson was born on March 29, 1935, to Harold and Mildred (Kibsgaard) Benson. He graduated from Dumont High School in 1952 and then later was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. Frank was united in marriage to Norma Jean Schrage on March 5, 1960, in the Hansel Methodist Church.