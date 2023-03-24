ACKLEY - Helen Bergman, 93, of Ackley, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. before the service at church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.
Helen Irene Bergman was born on Dec. 16, 1929 in Ackley, to Francis and Margaret (Puls) Homan. On June 19, 1956, Helen was united in marriage to Arthur Bergman in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley. She worked at the Presbyterian Village for 26 years as a CMA and also cleaned St. Mary’s Catholic Church, retiring at the age of 80.
Helen lived in the same home in Ackley for 63 years. In 2019 she moved to Cedar Ridge in Iowa Falls, then finally to Scenic Manor. Helen enjoyed playing bingo and was even dancing to Dan’s Band in February 2023.
Helen enjoyed crocheting and hand-making quilts for each of her children. She played cards with a group of ladies, and they called themselves the Twelve Apostles. She enjoyed dominos and cribbage with her husband Art. She also loved to play the board game Aggravation with her family. Helen enjoyed Old time dancing and would drive to ballrooms in Clear Lake, Waterloo, Marshalltown and Mason City. Helen had a kind heart and was there for her friends when they needed transportation to appointments and cherished their friendships.
Helen is survived by her children Cindy (Keith) Balvanz of Wellsburg and their children: Will and Levi; Deb (Ron) Kuhfus of Iowa Falls and their children: Jaime, Krysten, Sarah, Jessica and Jenny; Jim (Donna) Bergman of Ames and their children: Alyssa and Jordan; and Mary (Brent) Phares of Ankeny and their children: Samantha and Marley; and daughter-in-law Kay Bergman of Cedar Falls and her children: Michael and Ashley; 32 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Donna Swanson and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Art, daughter Diane, son Joe, and brothers Roy, Raymond, and Joseph.