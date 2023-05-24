SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Daniel Bernard, age 71, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at his home in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3 at the New Providence Cemetery, Cemetery Dr., New Providence. Please bring a lawn chair to the service.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Daniel Dwight was born in Eldora, Iowa on March 13, 1951 to Kenneth Dwight and Donna Mae Bernard. He grew up on the family farm west of New Providence. He received his education from New Providence Community High School, graduating with the class of 1969.
Dan continued his education at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa; Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Okla.; and the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.
He is survived by his mother Donna Mae Bernard of Ankeny, Iowa; brother Dave (Arlys) Bernard of Ankeny; sister Susie (Dwayne) Kincade of Elk River, Minn. Also surviving are his two daughters, Laura (Isaac) Stauffer of Conifer, Colo.; and Julie (Bryon) Marks of Huxley, Iowa; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and sister Nancy (Bernard) Winter of Hubbard, Iowa.
Dan was well known for his love of animals and his love for our Lord.