Bernard, Donna Mae

ANKENY
Donna Mae Bernard, age 94, of Ankeny, Iowa and formerly of New Providence, Iowa died on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at The Bridges of Ankeny.
A private family graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the New Providence Cemetery.
A public memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Providence Roundhouse, 31276 PP Avenue, New Providence, IA 50206.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Donna Mae (Faris) Bernard, daughter of Harry and Blanche (Beach) Faris, was raised on the Faris family farm west of New Providence. She graduated with the 1947 New Providence High School Class. Donna was a member of the 1946 Girls Basketball Team that took Runner-Up at the Iowa Girls State Tournament.
In 1948 Donna Mae married Kenneth Bernard of New Providence. They moved out to the Bernard Family Farm two years later where they resided for 57 years. They were blessed with four children: David, Daniel, Nancy and Susie. Later in life she moved to Pine Lake Housing in Eldora and then to Rock Creek Senior Living in Ankeny.
Donna is survived by her son David (Arlys) Bernard of Ankeny, and daughter Susie (Dwayne) Kincade of Elk River, Minn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Bernard, and children Daniel Bernard and Nancy (Bernard) Winter.
Donna Mae will be remembered for her love of family, sports, animals, dancing, gardening, farming and traveling. She and Kenneth especially enjoyed traveling by cruise ship. With her passing, the University of Iowa Hawkeyes have lost one of their best fans.
