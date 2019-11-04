PARKERSBURG—Bernita Rhea Henricks, 68, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.