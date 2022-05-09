Beyer, Melvin John

DOWS - Melvin Beyer, 90, of Dows, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton. Visitation was on Tuesday, May 10, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls with a private family burial at the Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
Melvin John Beyer was born on May 16, 1931, in Dows to Carl and Barbara (Uthe) Beyer. On Nov. 6, 1971, Melvin was united in marriage to Rosanne (Miller) (Christensen) Beyer in the First Lutheran Church in Dows. They renewed their vows at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williams. In May of 1952, Melvin enlisted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War.