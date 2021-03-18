Biekert, Elinor R. "Ellie"

WINTHROP - Elinor Rae “Ellie” Biekert, 78, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Monday morning, March 15, 2021 at her home. A private family service will be held at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with the Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. Final resting place: Fairview Cemetery, Winthrop. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to: Chelley Koch, 2142 F Ave., Aurora, IA 50607. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Ellie was born on Nov. 29, 1942, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Harold Eugene and Daisy Blanche (Horton) Grandgeorge. She was raised in Iowa Falls where she graduated from Iowa Falls High School in the class of 1961. Ellie met Ronald Ray Biekert while he was a student at Ellsworth Junior College in Iowa Falls. They were united in marriage on April 30, 1961, at the First Methodist Church in Waterloo, Iowa. To this union were born two children, Michelle and Christopher. Ron and Ellie lived in Blakesburg and Clarksville before moving to Winthrop. Ellie raised her family and worked at Fareway in Independence for many years.