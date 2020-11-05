IOWA FALLS
Todd Allen Blohm, 54, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1-3 p.m. with services to follow at 3 p.m. at Linn’s Funeral Home. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Todd Blohm Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Todd was born March 21, 1966, in Hampton, Iowa, to Lanny Blohm and Connie Anderson Blohm. Todd attended Iowa Falls Schools. He was united in marriage to Mary Lea Hassig on Aug. 12, 1988, and to this union two children were born, Devin and Tim. Todd worked at the Hassig OK Tire Shop for his father-in-law and most recently he was employed at Forterra, Iowa Falls, and has been with the company for 24 years. Todd was a fireman for the Grant Lee Township Fire Department for 25 years. Todd had a lot of hobbies that included hunting, kayaking, camping and working on old cars but most of all he loved being with family and especially his grandson, Brantley.
Todd is survived by his wife, Mary Blohm of Iowa Falls, Iowa, and two sons, Devin Blohm of Mason City and Tim (fiancée Becca Wilson) Blohm of Iowa Falls; one grandson, Brantley Blohm: his father, Lanny (Betty) Blohm of Dumont; mother, Connie Blohm of Iowa Falls; sister, Kim Christenson of Kenyon, Minnesota; nephews, Adam (Liz) Brannick, Derek (Amy) Christenson of Colorado; nieces, Mandy (Shane) Smith of Iowa Falls, Tiffy (Dustin) Mark of Albert Lea, Minnesota; great-nephews, Kade Smith of Iowa Falls, Finnegan Brannick of Waterloo; great-niece, Hailey Smith of Iowa Falls, and many other nieces and nephews on the Hassig side; three aunts, Brenda, Linda and Marla; brothers-in-law, Kevin Brannick of Bradford, Kevin Hassig of Iowa Falls, Mike (Mary Weeks) Hassig of Iowa Falls, Dwight (Mary) Hassig of Highland Ranch, Colorado, Don Modlin of Iowa Falls.
Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents; one sister, Shelly Brannick; one brother, Randy Blohm; father- and mother- in-law, Paul and Norma Hassig; and one sister-in-law, Jane Hassig Modlin.
