Blome, Robert Ross

HUBBARD - Robert Ross Blome, 88, of Hubbard, died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at the Hubbard Care Center.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post #4 of Hubbard.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Zion UCC, American Legion Post #4 or the Hubbard Ambulance.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Ross Blome was born on Oct. 6, 1933 to Walter and Myrtle (Hartman) Blome at their home in Hubbard. He was diagnosed with rapid progressive ALS in late July and passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Throughout the two months of this brutal disease, he remained positive, never complained, and still had a smile on his face.
Robert graduated from Hubbard High School in 1951. He worked on the farm with his dad until 1953 when he went to Fort Bragg, N.C. to serve in the Army during the Korean War until 1955. During his enlistment, he married the love of his life, Ruth Christianson, on Sept. 11, 1954 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. They were blessed with three children: Gregg, Gaye, and Gretchen.
He loved farming and was active on the farm until he was 85. Even after that, he would drive to the farm every day to see what the “boys” were doing. He would run errands for them and was always happy to help with anything they needed. He looked forward to coffee time at the grocery store with the guys several times a week.
Robert loved his family more than anything else. He cherished being a dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, especially when watching his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events - rarely missing a game. His great-grandchildren brought great joy to him.
Robert and Ruth treasured their many travels, both abroad and in the U.S. They especially enjoyed their trips to Branson, Mo. when they would stop to see son Gregg and his wife Betty along the way.
His kindness and generosity extended far beyond family. Since retiring, he opened the local café at 5:30 a.m., six days a week, and made the first pot of coffee for early farmers and for the boss. In winter, he scooped snow and ice from the sidewalk before customers arrived. He would pick up mail for those who couldn’t get out and would stop and pick up branches when he saw them in someone’s yard and throw them in the back of his pick-up.
Robert was a life-long member of Zion UCC and served his community in numerous ways. He was on the Zion UCC Church Council five different (three-year) terms, serving as president more than once. He served on the Buckeye Co-op Board for 24 years, and the Hubbard Care Center Board for several years. He also enjoyed being a member of the Hubbard American Legion for 67 years and treasurer for many years.
Robert’s loved ones will always remember him for his patience, big heart, big smile and his silly “dad” jokes. Many who knew him referred to him as a sweet man. His family enjoyed their friendly rivalry as Robert was a Hawkeye fan and his two daughters and their families were Cyclone fans.
Robert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth; three children: Gregg (Betty) Blome of Rolla, Mo.; Gaye (Donald) Simonson of Ames; and Gretchen (Curt) Ferris of Hubbard; eight grandchildren: Adam, Austin, and Alec Blome, Chris and Joe Simonson, and Brock (Ashley) Ferris, Brittany (Brady) Myers, and Benjamin (Emily) Ferris; and six great-grandchildren: Paisley, Jaxon, and Braydon Ferris, Makenna and Mia Myers, Casen Ferris; sisters Joanne Prochaska and Joyce Faris; sisters-in-law, Helen Cady, Linda (John) Hess, Ruth Christianson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wallace; six brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a stillborn son, Timothy.