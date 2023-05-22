IOWA FALLS - Lyle Blunt, 79, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls, surrounded by family. There will be a public celebration of life from 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Adams Celebration of Life with burial to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Lyle was born on March 8, 1944, to Lyle and Hazel Blunt in Brainerd, Minn. Lyle spent his childhood in Brainerd where he developed a love for riding motorcycles, fishing and country music. He graduated from Brainerd High School.
Lyle was united in marriage to Betty on July 28, 1962. They moved to Waterloo, Iowa in 1966. Lyle was employed by North West Paper Mill, Northern Pacific Rail Road and John Deere. A move was made in 1971 to Iowa Falls where Lyle worked for the City of Iowa Falls in both the street department and Police Department. Lyle also filled the role as Hardin County Deputy Sheriff. He enjoyed a part-time job with Liquid Grow in Hampton, Iowa.
Lyle and Betty spent many years R.V. camping at racetracks, attending car races in numerous states and traveling to Arizona and Florida in the winter months. Lyle enjoyed a range of interests and activities. These included being the drummer in many country bands, motorcycle hill climbing, fishing, photography and coffeeing at McDonald’s. Lyle treasured family gatherings and time spent with his grandkids.
Those left to cherish Lyle’s memory are his wife Betty; sons Jim Blunt and Andy Blunt; daughter Lori (Adam) Meis; grandchildren: Jacie, Jenna, Jeffrey, Carson; and sister Sharon Klar.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Blunt.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Betty Blunt, 138 S. Oak St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.