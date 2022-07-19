Bob Henkel - Feb. 10, 1922-July 18, 2022

Iowa Falls - Bob Henkel, 100, of Iowa Falls and formerly of Austinville, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley with burial in the West Friesland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service.
On Feb. 10, 1922, a son, Robert was born to Ed and Hilda Henkel in Alden. He attended Alden High School. He served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1945 in India with the 745 Battalion. When he returned home, he worked at Ralston Purina until his retirement.