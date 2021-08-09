HUBBARD - Melvin Donald Boeke, 94, passed away peacefully at the Hubbard Care Center on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Hubbard Golf & Recreation Club in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Melvin and his family.
He was born to William Carl and Augusta (Denker) Boeke on Nov. 28, 1926, in Hubbard. He was raised on a farm 4.5 miles south of Hubbard along with four brothers and two sisters.