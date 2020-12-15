SPIRIT LAKE-Thomas Boeke, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Keelson Harbour Senior Living Facility in Spirit Lake. A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. The family will not be present. A flowing visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, in conjunction with his beloved wife's visitation at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A double graveside service for Tom and Marge will be held at the Hubbard Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines at all functions. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Dickinson County Trails, 37 Lake St., Arnolds Park, IA 51331; Lakeside Lab, 1838 IA-86, Milford, IA 51351. The Schuchert-Lentz Funeral Home is in charge of Spirit Lake arrangements and the Boeke Funeral Home is in charge of Hubbard arrangements.