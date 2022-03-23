Edward Lynn Bollinger, 89, of Savannah, Mo., formerly of Alden passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah, Missouri. Funeral services for Lynn will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at the First Christian Church, 221 Fischer Ave., Iowa Falls with military honors and burial to follow at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the First Christian Church. Memorials will be used to award a Scholarship in Lynn’s memory to a 2023 graduating Alden High School senior. Memorials can be sent to: Lynn Bollinger Memorial c/o Brenda Cochran 1000B East Pearl Court Savannah, MO 64485.