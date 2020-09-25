Marilyn Jean Bollinger, 91, of Savannah, Missouri, and formerly of Alden, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah. There will be a public visitation Saturday, Sept. 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. There will be a 1:30 p.m. graveside service at the Alden Cemetery Sunday, Sept. 27. The Linn’s Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. More information can be found at linnsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to: Alden American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, c/o Linda Hunt, P.O. Box 32, Alden, IA 50006.