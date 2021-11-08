Bonin, Dennis (Skeet) Wray

IOWA FALLS - Dennis (Skeet) Wray Bonin, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home. Funeral services for Denny Bonin will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at The River’s Edge Church, 204 College Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family: Denny Bonin memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Dennis Bonin was born Feb. 23, 1952, in Iowa Falls to Herman (Slim) William and Inez L. (Reynolds) Bonin. Dennis attended Iowa Falls school graduating with the class of 1970. He graduated from Ellsworth College in 1992 with an associate degree in accounting.