IOWA FALLS - Randall “Randy” Craig Bonin, 69, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home in Iowa Falls. Services for Randall will be 2 p.m., Saturday Dec. 3, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. A time of visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Friends Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family: Randy Bonin Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126. Linn’s Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Randall Craig Bonin was born Oct. 1, 1953, to Herman William and Inez L. (Reynolds) Bonin at Ellsworth Hospital in Iowa Falls. He attended Iowa Falls Schools. On Aug. 16, 2002, Randy was united in marriage to Vickie Lorraine Brannick and to this union four children were born: Brandy, Carrie, Stacy, and Steve. Randy was a mechanic most of his life. He most recently worked for County Line Engineering. He enjoyed fishing but, two things he loved were racing and bowling.
Randy is survived by his wife: Vickie of Iowa Falls; his children: Carrie (Jason) Handeland of Iowa Falls, Stacy Brannick of Iowa Falls, Steve (Melissa) Brannick of Iowa Falls, Nate Bonin of Iowa Falls, Destiny Bonin of Iowa Falls, and Teagan Bonin of Iowa Falls; three brothers: Bill Bonin of Iowa Falls, Michael Bonin of Iowa Falls, Jeffery (Lori) Bonin of Iowa Falls; one sister: Cheryl Johnson of Iowa Falls; and one half-brother: Larry Reed of Texas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Brandy Hill; his parents; one brother: Denny Bonin; two half-brothers: Tom Brighton, and infant Johnny Reed; two half-sisters: Barbara Wright and Lucy Sunken; father-in-law: William Brannick; two sisters-in-law: Tammy Bonin and Joyce Peterson; two brothers-in-law: Mike Johnson and Shawn Brannick.