Boogerd, Elaine

BELMOND - Elaine Boogerd, 92, of Belmond, Iowa, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. A public celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at the United Church of Christ of Belmond, 116 West Main St. Public graveside services will be held in the East Lawn Cemetery, Sheldon. The Rev. David Boogerd will be officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, July 15, from 4-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at church on Friday, July 16. The service will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just Like the page to view.
Elaine Audrey Dykstra, the daughter of Jerry H. and Kathryn (Vander Wilt) Dykstra was born Feb. 21, 1929, at rural Orange City (Middleburg), Iowa. She attended Country School until the family moved to Sioux Center, Iowa, in 1939. She graduated from Sioux Center High School, attended Northwestern Junior College and graduated from Central College with a two-year teaching degree. She taught in the Sioux Rapids, Iowa, school district, then in the Sioux Center school district.