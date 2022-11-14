IOWA FALLS - Philip Book, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Carris Family Funeral Home, 1721 Park St. in Perry, Iowa with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. A local visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Phil and his family.
Philip J. Book was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Washington Township, Dallas County, Iowa to J. Wayne Book and Mary (Kautzky) Book, the seventh of eight children. He graduated from high school with the class of 1956, having received his complete first- through 12th-grade education at the Washington Township Consolidated School near Minburn, Iowa. Post-graduation, he attended courses in Perry, Iowa for mechanical training.
After completing his education, Philip began his career as a Millwright working for Todd & Sargent of Ames. In 1970, he established his own business, Elevator Mill Construction, Inc., which he successfully operated for almost 50 years, retiring in 2019 to care for his wife Sharon in their home.
On March 5, 1960, Philip was married to Sharon Kinney, daughter of Richard Kinney and Wilda (Springer) Kinney of Perry. They were wed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry. During their early married years they moved several times, resulting in them living in Perry, Dallas Center, Sabula and Minburn, Iowa. They eventually settled in Iowa Falls, where they remained.
Philip and Sharon had three children: Michael, Mary and Jennifer. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2010 and missed their 60th by only a few months.
Phil, known by some as “Jake”, was a hard worker his entire life and was very much a self-made man. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always making fun times and memories for them. He taught them many things and involved them in activities such as riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, operating riding lawn mowers, playing indoor and outdoor games, providing a trampoline, air hockey table, pool table, ping pong table, etc. He loved to play cards, a family favorite being 10-point pitch, a game enjoyed by him and his children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, parents, cousins and in-laws. He was an avid gardener and gave away much of what he produced. He loved classic cars and owned several, his favorite being his 1955 Pontiac Star Chief. Phil was a lifelong country music fan and especially enjoyed the classics of the 50s and 60s. He was never far away from his favorite drink, Sundrop, and there was usually a bottle nearby. He was dearly loved by his family and was a friend to all. Phil was also a late-in-life foster child, having been adopted by his pet cat and faithful companion “Goofy”.
Philip Book is survived by his children: Michael (Lisa) Book of Grimes, Iowa; Mary (Joe) Richardson of Bettendorf, Iowa; and Jennifer Book of Jasper, Tenn.; grandchildren: Joseph (Kendra) Richardson of Ankeny, and Diana Richardson of Bettendorf, Iowa; great-grandchildren: James and Arthur Richardson of Ankeny; sisters: Marie Vranich of West Des Moines and Rita Reves of Adel, Iowa; brothers: Larry Book of Panora, Iowa and David (Kathy) Book of Minburn, Iowa; and sister-in-law Alice Book of Chariton, Iowa. Other survivors include in-laws Rodney and Carol Dixon of Eagan, Minn. and Kathy Leonard of Marion, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon; brothers: Joseph and Edward Book; sister Cecelia Gaudineer; sisters-in-law: Yvonne Book and Shirley Book; and brothers-in-law: William Vranich, James Reves, Jary Gaudineer and James Leonard.