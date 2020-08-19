ACKLEY—Brad Hames, 48, longtime teacher and coach of Ackley, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Ackley. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the AGWSR High School Gymnasium. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Graveside services and burial will be at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Brad and his family.
Brad Michael Hames, son of Michael R. and Rosalie (Klaver) Hames, was born March 18, 1972, in Story City, Iowa. He was raised in Webster City, Iowa, and graduated from Webster City High School in 1990. He attended the University of Northern Iowa where he played baseball and graduated in 1995. Brad also played minor league baseball as a pitcher for the Huron Heaters in South Dakota. He married Tracy Terhark in 1999 and lived in the Ackley community. Brad started his teaching career at AGWSR school system where he taught elementary, middle and high school students. He spent many years coaching basketball, golf and baseball resulting in multiple accomplishments, leading two teams and two individuals to a state golf competition and two state basketball tournaments as the assistant coach.