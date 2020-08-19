ACKLEY—Brad Hames, 48, longtime teacher and coach of Ackley, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Ackley. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at the AGWSR High School Gymnasium. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Graveside services and burial will be at a later date at the Oakwood Cemetery in Ackley. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the family. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Brad and his family.