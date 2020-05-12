BRADFORD
Linda Brannick, 51, of Bradford, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family.
Linda May Brannick was born Aug. 23, 1968, to Amos and Francis Kay (Mauderer) Keck in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She attended Iowa Falls schools. On Jan. 9, 1992, she was united in marriage to David Brannick in Iowa Falls. Linda started working for Scenic Manor Living as a dietary aide in 2013. She LOVED her job and her co-workers dearly! She was an amazing mother to her son, Justin, and an even better wife to her husband, David. Linda’s family was the most important thing to her. She was the most loving person. She did not have a lot of hobbies, but enjoyed lawncare, her family and her two dogs, Silver and Sheba. Linda suffered terrible arthritis pain; however, she never showed it. She was a very strong person and would help anyone no matter what. She LOVED her iced coffee from the Coffee Attic. They all knew her by name and exactly what she wanted. Thank you, Coffee Attic, for always making her feel special.
Linda is survived by her husband, David Brannick of Bradford, Iowa; a son, Justin Brannick of Bradford, Iowa; brothers, John Keck of Marshalltown, Iowa, James Keck of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Norman (Colleen) Lehman of Orange City, Iowa; sister-in law, Marsha (Scott) Kusserow of Iowa Falls, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Marlin Brannick of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Mark (Lisa) Brannick of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Dennis (Kathy) Brannick of Boone, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Francis Keck.
