BOONE - Adam Brekke, 40, of Boone, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. There will be a celebration of life with a public viewing Wednesday, June 21 from 4-7 p.m. at Adams Celebration of Life. There will also be a visitation Saturday, June 24 from 2-4 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Stonebridge Church, 921 W 2nd St., Boone, IA. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
In loving memory of Adam Patrick Brekke.
Adam was born on Oct. 12, 1982, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Alaine Vaughn Sprain and Daniel Patrick Brekke. He was a loving son, brother, father, husband and friend.
Although Adam loved to play all sports, football was his game. He chose to play football through high school and was forever cheering on his Iowa Hawkeyes. His enthusiasm continued into pro football as well.
Adam became interested in construction at an early age. His career started while working with his cousin Ty Brekke building cabinets. He later started his own construction business working alongside his brother Brook. They specialized in building houses but there wasn’t anything they couldn’t build.
Adam enjoyed all outdoor activities, including riding dirt bikes, four-wheelers and driving his pickup. He became quite the chef. Adam loved to cook, grill and smoke all types of food. He could use any ingredients and create the most tasteful meal.
On May 28, 2004, Adam united in marriage to Joni Chamberlin. In this marriage, two sons were born, Chase and Dayne. Also, uniting in this family were two step-sons, Austin and Blaine.
At a young age, Adam received Jesus as his personal Savior and was baptized. Adam passionately loved his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother Alaine Sprain-Wesley Love; father Daniel Brekke; siblings: Megan Brekke (son, Jaxson), Brook Brekke (Naomi Wood and kids), Leah Brekke (Klaire); sons: Chase and Dayne, Austin and Blaine; Joni Chamberlin; best friend Travis Garrett and so many family members, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friend.
Adam was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, brother Zachary Sears, sister Tosha Brekke, Aunt Loretta Lonbardo.
In lieu of flowers, please send condolences to Alaine Sprain at 19414 C Ave, Alden, IA 50006.