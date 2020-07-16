TOMAH, WIS.
Robert Briggs, 75, of Tomah, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Tomah Health in Tomah. He was born Sept. 11, 1944, the third of seven children born to Maxine (McClary) and Harlen L. Briggs Sr. in Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin. He graduated from Blue River High School in 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Air Force from 1962 – 1966.
He was united in marriage to Colleen Bloyer April 9, 1966, in Boscobel, Wisconsin. Together Bob and Connie loved raising their family and enjoying life with them.
He began working at Schultz Brothers in Boscobel before moving to Iowa Falls, Iowa, and was proud to have been their youngest manager. Bob later worked at Ben Franklin in Tomah before starting his career with Workforce Connections in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he retired from in 2007.
He was a true family man and outdoorsman. He enjoyed turkey and deer hunting in Southwest Wisconsin, fishing with his friends of the 8 Ball Club in Drummond and fishing with his grandchildren anywhere and everywhere. He also enjoyed golfing with family, playing cards and morning coffee with his friends at the Greenwood Café in Tomah. Bob was a passionate man who enjoyed sharing interest with all and helping anyone he could.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Connie; children, James (Melanie) Briggs of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Michael (Emily) Briggs of Noblesville, Indiana, Daniel (Sarah) Briggs of Warrens, Wisconsin, and Angela (Christopher) Lau of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Jenna Briggs, Jordyn Briggs, Lily Briggs, Mia Briggs, Harlow Briggs, Tatianna Briggs, Claudia Lau, Elizabeth Lau, Charyl (Tyler) Norris and Alysha (Brandon) Wilbanks; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Harlen (Vickie) Briggs Jr.; sisters, Carol (Tim) Welch, Peggy (Tom) Henke, Nancy (Mike) Flanagan and Susan Briggs; brothers-in-law, Paul Riddiough, Howard (Barb) Bloyer, Hollis (Connie) Bloyer; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Terry) Dowell and Patsy Bloyer; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Lynn; parents, Maxine and Harlen Sr.; a sister, Janet Riddiough; brother-in-law, Vandy Bloyer; sister-in-law, Sharon Briggs; and a niece, Tracy Retke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tichu and staff at the Cancer Center at Mayo, La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Tomah Health, who took such good care of Bob.
Private family burial will be held at the Blue River Cemetery in Blue River, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Bob’s Life is being planned for a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.
