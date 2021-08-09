DES MOINES - Dennison Gustav Brinkmeyer, age 95, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Aug. 3, 2021, at Trinity Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Hubbard Golf & Recreation Club in Hubbard. Burial will be in the Hubbard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Ministries, P.O. Box 862, Des Moines, Iowa, 50304-0862. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard in caring for Dennis and his family. Dennis Brinkmeyer was born at the Brinkmeyer homestead in the Hubbard/Radcliffe area, on Aug. 25, 1925, to Emil and Ida (Lehmeier) Brinkmeyer, third of five sons. When Denny saw Ruth Campbell selling basketball tickets in the ticket booth at the Hubbard High School Gymnasium, his heart was smitten, and thus he married her on Aug. 12, 1946. She was his companion and love of his life for 68 years, until she passed away in 2014. Farming fulfilled Denny’s appreciation and marvel of God’s wonderful creation. After farming for 30 plus years, he and Ruth moved off the homestead to Iowa Falls. Denny was employed at Campbell Supply Company for a few years until they moved to Windsor Heights, where Denny worked part time at various jobs including the Ace Hardware store in Des Moines. Never to be an idle man, Denny so loved doing volunteer work after Ruth passed away. Sadly, COVID-19 put a halt to his volunteer work at the John Stoddard Cancer Center and at the Sundry Store in Luther Park. His hobbies included woodworking, playing his organ, feeding the birds and squirrels, and playing many games of Rummikub with family and friends. Above all, Denny loved the fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ, and he was a faithful servant to the Lord Jesus, thankful for the blessings of family and friends. Denny is survived by his loving children Lizabeth (Sam) Osborne, Scott (Margaret) Brinkmeyer, Jane (Reg) Morton, Kristin (Leigh) Patten, and Susan (Dan) Roseliep; brothers Francis (Peg) Brinkmeyer, and Gary (Melva) Brinkmeyer; 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth; brothers Orville and Frederick; two infant grandsons; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; parents and maternal in-laws.