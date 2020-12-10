ELDORA
Harold L. Brock, 79, of Eldora, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora, following a brief illness. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Eldora City Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the family and memories and messages of condolence can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Harold was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dakota City, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Anna Pearl (Reece) Brock. He grew up in Eldora and became a lifelong resident. After high school, Harold began his 50-year career at Whinks in Eldora, where he retired from. Shortly after starting at Whinks, Harold was drafted into the United States Army serving from Aug. 9, 1968, until Aug. 9. 1970, as an SRE5 in Communications.
He enjoyed going to garage sales, gardening, tinkering in different kinds of construction projects and collecting tins and other objects. Harold really enjoyed spending time with his close friends, especially dining out. Every weekend, Harold and whom he considered a son, Jeremy, would grill steaks together. They didn’t just enjoy one steak a piece, but two!
Harold was a father figure to some, and his passing leaves a void they cannot fill, but they will never forget the good times, laughter and loved they shared.
Harold is survived by his brother-in-law, Ken Collins of Eldora; and sister-in-law, Patricia Brock of Des Moines; many nieces and nephews; very close friends, Dwight and Rose Doud of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Janette Eilderts and her fiancé Mike Good of Parkersburg; special son, Jeremy (Katie) Buss and their children, Adrian and Kara of Kewanee, Illinois; friend, Cole Allison.
He rejoins in heaven his parents; sisters, Francis, Mary and Viola; and brother, Ken.
Harold L. Brock, 79, of Eldora, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora, following a brief illness. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Eldora City Cemetery. We ask those in attendance to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the family and memories and messages of condolence can be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Harold was born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Dakota City, Iowa, the son of Wilbur and Anna Pearl (Reece) Brock. He grew up in Eldora and became a lifelong resident. After high school, Harold began his 50-year career at Whinks in Eldora, where he retired from. Shortly after starting at Whinks, Harold was drafted into the United States Army serving from Aug. 9, 1968, until Aug. 9. 1970, as an SRE5 in Communications.
He enjoyed going to garage sales, gardening, tinkering in different kinds of construction projects and collecting tins and other objects. Harold really enjoyed spending time with his close friends, especially dining out. Every weekend, Harold and whom he considered a son, Jeremy, would grill steaks together. They didn’t just enjoy one steak a piece, but two!
Harold was a father figure to some, and his passing leaves a void they cannot fill, but they will never forget the good times, laughter and loved they shared.
Harold is survived by his brother-in-law, Ken Collins of Eldora; and sister-in-law, Patricia Brock of Des Moines; many nieces and nephews; very close friends, Dwight and Rose Doud of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Janette Eilderts and her fiancé Mike Good of Parkersburg; special son, Jeremy (Katie) Buss and their children, Adrian and Kara of Kewanee, Illinois; friend, Cole Allison.
He rejoins in heaven his parents; sisters, Francis, Mary and Viola; and brother, Ken.