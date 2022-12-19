IOWA FALLS - Dean Bruflodt, 62, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Dean was born March 6, 1960, to Joseph and Lois (Ude) Bruflodt in Caldwell, Idaho. He moved to Iowa Falls in 1966. A 1979 graduate of IFHS, he went on to graduate from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. He worked at Rose’s Shell Station at the corner of Rocksylvania Avenue and Oak Street for several years as an auto mechanic before starting a position as customer service rep for CamSpray. Dean was known for his ability to fix anything. If he didn’t know exactly what to do to get it running, he would take it apart and figure it out. If anyone in the family or close to the family needed help fixing something, the first thought was to call Dean. In the years since retiring from CamSpray, Dean spent time mentoring youth in the Iowa Falls-Alden school district area. Dean loved his family, especially spending time with his niece and nephews. He was always willing to discuss anything with them. If Dean met a stranger, they usually weren't a stranger for long. He always had time to talk.
Dean was preceded in death by his father Joseph Bruflodt, mother Lois Bruflodt and brother Daniel Bruflodt. He is survived by brother David (Patti) Bruflodt of Edina, Minn.; sister Diane (Denny) Cole of Iowa City; sister Deb Bruflodt of Bailey's Harbor, Wis.; brother Dale (Kenda) Bruflodt of Elko New Market, Minn.; brother Daryl (Lisa) Bruflodt of Asbury, Iowa; and brother Denis (Sharie) Bruflodt of Iowa Falls. Nephews Tyler (Ashley) and Nathan (Megan) Bruflodt (sons of Dale and Kenda), nephew Jacob Bruflodt and niece Rachel Bruflodt (son and daughter of Daryl), and nephews Alan and Bret Bruflodt (sons of Denis and Sharie).
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Salt and Light Youth Center of Iowa Falls, the Hardin County Prevent Child Abuse and the Iowa Falls and Alden School District Mentoring programs
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls and the MercyOne ICU team in Waterloo. A special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Haverkamp for all her care over the years.