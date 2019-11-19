IOWA FALLS
Marie Burton, 85, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. She will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the church. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Marie and her family.
Marie Minnie Boicourt was born on Aug. 1, 1934, to Harold and Esther (Pederson) Boicourt of Duncombe, Iowa. She attended high school at Webster City High School. She later met her husband, Floyd Burton, at a square dance. She and Floyd were married Nov. 8, 1953, in Webster City, Iowa.
Marie and Floyd eventually settled down to farm on an acreage southeast of Williams, Iowa, where they raised two children, daughter Denise and son Tim. While Floyd farmed corn and soybeans, Marie fed the farm crew, ran for parts, grew a beautiful garden and made sure the home was cared for.
Marie loved her family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She and Floyd also loved to travel and toured the country with their car club. There wasn’t a relative, friend or neighbor who didn’t benefit from her kind heart and her oatmeal raisin cookies.
Marie was also an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, where she attended Bible studies regularly. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, quilting group and the women’s circle group. She enjoyed serving the community by volunteering her time at the local church women’s thrift shop.
Marie also loved reading, gardening, attending Bible studies and spending winters playing dominoes with friends and family on the patio of their Texas home.
Marie Burton is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Floyd Burton of Iowa Falls, Iowa; daughter, Denise (Jeff) Balvanz of Ames, Iowa; son, Tim (Becky) Burton of Alden, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Marvin (Mary) Boicourt of Belle Vista, Arkansas, Tom (Sugi) Boicourt of Collinsville, Illinois. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther Boicourt; brother, Dean; sister, Darlene; and granddaughter, Jenelle.
