George Arthur Butler, 87, of Steamboat Rock passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mercy North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services for George Butler will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Baptist Church, in Steamboat Rock. Burial will be directly following service at the Jackson Township (Berlin) Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa. A time of visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family: George Butler memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. The family will be dividing these memorials between two organizations: Cedarville University and Missionary Evangelistic Fellowship.