Butler, George Arthur

STEAMBOAT ROCK

George Arthur Butler, 87, of Steamboat Rock passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Mercy North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services for George Butler will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Baptist Church, in Steamboat Rock. Burial will be directly following service at the Jackson Township (Berlin) Cemetery, Owasa, Iowa. A time of visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family: George Butler memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. The family will be dividing these memorials between two organizations: Cedarville University and Missionary Evangelistic Fellowship.