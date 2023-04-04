ELDORA - Ruth Butler, 81, of Eldora, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Ruth Eileen (Steinfeldt) Butler was born on Nov. 23, 1941, at the Eldora Hospital in Eldora to Frank and Hazel (Foster) Steinfeldt.
She attended Eldora Public School and graduated with the Class of 1960. During high school she was a skilled basketball player. In 1960 her team was Girls State Basketball Runner-up. She continued her education at the State College of Iowa (now UNI), graduating in 1964. She kept in touch with her college friends known as "The Robins".
Ruth was united in marriage to Jerry Butler, on June 13, 1964 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. Ruth taught at the Eldora Elementary and ENP Middle School then later substitute taught at area schools. She enjoyed coaching Little League basketball and softball, junior high and high school basketball and loved every minute of it! Ruth farmed with Jerry and once son Jeff returned to the family farm she became known as the "official" grain cart operator during harvest.
She played slow pitch softball with the Gehrke’s Cats for many years. She and Jerry were season ticket holders of the Iowa State Women’s Basketball and UNI Volleyball teams. When the grandsons were old enough to play sports, she rarely missed a game. Proof is in the photobooks of all the pictures she took, giving each of them a special memory book of their sports seasons.
Ruth loved being outdoors, spending time in her yard and tending to her flowers. She took pride in a neat and tidy place. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the Butler Pond. She helped plan and organize many 50+ Reunions of Eldora High School. Her family will remember her as always having a camera in hand and never wanting to drive a dirty vehicle.
Ruth was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and a member of the Ruth & Naomi Circle.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Jerry of Eldora; son Jeff (Sheri) of Eldora; daughter Kristin (Jeff) Smith of Grimes; five grandchildren: Tysen, Dane, and Beau Butler; Connor and Nathan Smith.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.