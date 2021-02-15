Vivolyn Joan Butler, 85, of Norwalk and formerly of Geneva, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 496 Raven Ave., Geneva. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Vivolyn Butler Memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.