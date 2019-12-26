ELDORA
Maurice Cakerice, 84, of Eldora, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Valley View in Eldora. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eldora. A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Eldora City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Maury and his family.
Maurice Cakerice was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Eldora, Iowa, the eldest child of John I. and Ferne (Fox) Cakerice. He was raised on farms in the Whitten, Iowa, area and graduated from Whitten High School in 1952. He attended Simpson College in Indianola.
Maurice married the love of his life, Marilyn Mitchell, on July 18, 1954, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eldora. Their family lived in Eldora, Ankeny and St. Louis, Missouri, before returning to permanently reside in Eldora in 1967.
Maurice's greatest joy was his wife and family. He was often the instigator of impromptu outings such as driving to Iowa Falls for root beer after watching a late movie. He was especially fond of roller skating and was a fixture at church and school skating parties. Maurice met his wife-to-be while roller skating.
Maurice had a life-long passion for cars and traveling. He was an avid sports fan; enjoying the Cyclones, Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and NASCAR. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church, serving as deacon, trustee and Sunday school teacher for many years. He especially loved joining the church youth on out-of-town excursions. Maurice is remembered by the young and old for dressing up in his full Batman costume to distribute pudding cups at Halloween.
Maurice and Marilyn were very well known for their Christmas tradition of making dozens of batches of homemade caramels that they gave to family and friends.
Maurice worked at several jobs before joining Dayco Corp. in Eldora where he was a purchasing manager for 32 years, retiring in 2000.
In retirement Maurice restored a 1966 Mustang and a 1956 International utility tractor. He enjoyed driving both in local parades, taking the tractor on rides and taking the Mustang on cruises.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; children, Teresa (Steve) Slagle of Toledo, Iowa, Lyndon (Christina) Cakerice of Plano, Texas, and Julie Smith of Greenwood, Indiana; grandchildren, Adam, Robert, John and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Rhett and Jayde. He is also survived by his brother, Dwayne Cakerice of Eldora, Iowa, and 13 nieces and nephews.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the First Congregational United Church of Christ music department in Eldora.
