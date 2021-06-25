Calkins, Dean Butch

MARSHALLTOWN- Dean Calkins, 76, of 520 Bromley St., Marshalltown, died Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021, at the Iowa River Hospice House. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be held at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a visitation Monday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. and a funeral service on Tuesday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Dean and his family. For questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
Dean was born March 4, 1945, in Alden, son of Martin and Mildred (Hayes) Calkins. He graduated in 1963 from Alden High School. He then moved to Marshalltown in 1967 where he met Lynda Kinley. They were married on Aug. 24, 1968, in Omaha. He lived in Marshalltown the rest of his life where he was employed by Fisher Controls for 38 years as a tool and die maker. He was an active ham radio operator with the call N0KXV. The last three years he was an active attender of New Hope Christian Church.