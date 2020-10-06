PLYMOUTH, MASS. -Jeanne Ann (Wegner) Campbell passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 73.
Born on Oct. 17, 1946, to Carl and Maurine Wegner in Story City, Iowa, Jeanne was a graduate of Radcliffe High School, and attended Ellsworth Junior College and the University of Northern Iowa. She and her husband of 53 years, Frank, lived throughout the Midwest while they raised their family, spending many years in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas, and Cleveland, Ohio, before finally settling in Plymouth, Massachusetts, at White Cliffs Country Club 22 years ago. Together they shared a love of skiing, golf, travel and time spent with family and friends. Jeanne also enjoyed countless games of mahjong and trivia with her White Cliffs friends.